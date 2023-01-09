Horncastle team make history in Denny Plate

It’s been another busy six-week period for Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club in county, national and individual competitions.

In the Denny Plate, a national men’s competition, the Horncastle team reached the last 16 for the second year running by beating Alfreton 83-71, earning a tie with a very strong Melton Mowbray team last weekend.

This was a 21 end, four-hour match with two teams of four at home and two teams away. Last year Horncastle met Melton in the last 16 and lost narrowly by one shot, with Melton going on to win the competition.

After the first five ends Melton took the lead by five shots and retained their lead by six shots after ten ends. Horncastle were not fazed, pulling back to lead by two shots at the 15th end.

Seven of the eight home Denny Plate team. Umpire Les Smith, team members (l-r) Norman Burton, Keith Jackman, Mark Burn, Chris Parker, Brent Rickard. (Kneeling l-r) Paul Bark and John Rapley.

Having gained the momentum, Horncastle went on to win the match by 76 shots to 69 and now progress, for the first time in the club’s history, to the quarter-finals on Saturday, January 28 when they will play Cumbria on neutral ground in Yorkshire.

Rink Scores: - (Home) K Jackman (C Sutton, B Rickard & M Burn) 19-14; P Bark (C Parker, J Rapley & N Burton) 13-31, L Boucher (N Burn, M Storry, D Trapmore) 23-14 and T Nunn (P Boulton, R Benjamin & K Taplin) 21-10.

*The National Over 60’s Double Rinks team played Boston, losing a relatively close match by 26 shots to 31/

*The Lincolnshire IBA played against Yorkshire in the Liberty Trophy at York. Horncastle were represented by Paul Bark and Keith Jackman, with Lincolnshire winning by 138 to 90.

The Ladies LWIBA 24-strong team played in the Atherley Trophy against Leicestershire. Horncastle were represented by Olive Wells, Mary Johnson and Jayne Taplin who aided a convincing win and they play Yorkshire on January 14.

*Horncastle Men’s National Rinks team of Darren Trapmore, Paul Bark, Keith Jackman and Lee Boucher played away at Sleaford in the quarter-finals of Area four last Friday. This was a close match, but Sleaford held their nerve, winning by 16 shots to 10.

*The ladies Trudy Bates Team played host to Scunthorpe but lost by 66 shots to 83 and 12 points to 2.

Rink Scores: - O Wells 19-21; P Scholey 16-24, J Moody 18-14 and J Taplin 13-24.

On January 4 the team were beaten 111 to 50 and 12 points to 2 at Sleaford.

Rink Scores:- O Wells 24-13; J Taplin 14-21; J Moody 3-46 and Jean Hoyles 9-31.

*The Men’s LIBA North League Team had two matches during the last period. The first one was against Boston at home where they convincingly won by 118 shots to 51, taking 12 of 14 points on offer.

Rink Scores: - K Taplin 28-11, M Burn 19-20, L Boucher 38-7 and R Benjamin 23-13.

They then travelled to Skegness but lost by 65 shots to 88 and by three points to 13.

Rink Scores: - L Boucher 13-23, R Benjamin 9-33, K Jackman 21-9 and M Burn 9-25.

*The Men’s LIBA Over 60’s North League Team played three matches. Away to Louth, a strong home side won by 88 shots to 76 and 10 points to 4.

Rink Scores: - K Taplin 26-10, S Bradley 19-23, D Ladlow 23-21 and J Scholey 8-34.

They were then beaten by 85 shots to 65 and 14 points to nil at Lincoln.

Rink Scores: - K Taplin 16-20, J Rapley 18-19, N Rodgers 15-21 and K Argent 16-25.

Then, at Scunthorpe, Horncastle were beaten by 102 shots to 63 and 12 points to 2.

Rink Scores: - D Ladlow 11-31, J Rapley 11-33, K Taplin 28-14 and N Rodgers 13-24.

*The latest Friendly match to was on December 4 when Horncastle’s six teams travelled away to Boston. The team started off fairly even and it was nip and tuck all the way through. However, towards the end of the game Boston took full advantage of playing on home soil and won by 112 shots to Horncastle’s 95.

Rink Scores: - K Argent 15-15, P Thomas 12-18, J Rapley 19-22, T Dixon 18-16, P Limb 22-14 and N Dallas 9-27.

*This year’s charity Gala Day is for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, to be held on Sunday 12th February.