Jarvis hopes for 'crazy' Commonwealth games atmosphere

The 22-year-old from Skegness was named in the England squad for the Games, which start on July 28, last Tuesday.

He will feature in the men’s squad alongside experienced trio Liam Pitchford, Paul Drinkhall and Sam Walker.

It continues a great start to 2022 for Jarvis, who in March won his first senior men’s singles national title and then followed up by reaching the final of the WTT Feeder event in California, which propelled him to a career high of 105th in the world.

All this came after fighting back from a major hip operation during the early part of the pandemic, and Jarvis said: “With all the stuff that’s happened over the last few years, it’s great to be in the squad, especially with it being in England.

“I hope it’s going to be loud and a bit crazy in the hall, because it’s more fun to play when it’s like that.

“I think quite a lot of family and friends are coming. I don’t think I’ve played an international tournament in England since maybe the Six Nations when I was 15, so it’s great for them to be able to see me in this country.”

Jarvis, who was Team GB reserve at the Rio 2016 Olympics and also travelled to Tokyo as a training partner, says he will not have any nerves at his first Games, adding: “Having been to Rio and Tokyo, I know what I’m going into and I’m not going to be as fazed as I would be going into my first multi-sport event, so it’s heads-down when we get there and focus on playing.

“I want to win gold in the team, that’s the main focus. I think the team’s in a good place.”

Jarvis credits England coach Gavin Evans for helping him find top form.

He said: “I’ve been working really closely with Gav since January and since then it’s changed it around, so big credit to him.