Kime Racing team bring season to a close

Tom Fisher (left) and Broderick Whitmore-Wilson after the end of the season.

His team-mate rode to a brace of fourth places and a sixth to finish the season in fifth position for the Wrangle-based team.

After qualifying in second place Fisher started the first of three races from a front row grid position and circulated in third place through the early laps.

He passed Lee Wells into the bottom of the mountain on lap eight and continued in that position throughout the remainder of the race to pick up 20 championship points.

In the second race Fisher got a better start and slotted into second place where he remained throughout the 11 laps to bag another 20 championship points.

In the final race of the championship Fisher was running in fourth place but pulled into the pits for adjustments on lap four. H

e returned to the track but was well down the field but fought his way back to cross the finish line in ninth position to pick up a further seven points.

Meanwhile Broderick Whitmore-Wilson completed his qualifying in third place and started the first race from the front row alongside his teammate. He settled into fourth on the open

ing lap and remained in a comfortable fourth position throughout the 12 lap affair to pick up 13 championship points.

In the second race he again took up fourth position but this time he entered into a race long battle for position with Alberto Solera and Mark Bridger which resulted in a sixth place finish for the Kime Racing rider and 10 further championship points.

In the final race Whitmore-Wilson started from the third row and settled into fifth place for the first four laps before moving forward into fourth position which he maintained throughout the remainder of the 11 laps to secure a further 13 championship points.

Tom Fisher ends the campaign in second place and Broderick Whitmore-Wilson in fifth position which is an excellent set of results for the Kime Racing.