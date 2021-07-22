Louth AC runners impress at Grimsby 10k

Michael and Bridget Benton.

Six Louth AC members took part in the Orsted Grimsby 10k on Sunday - joining over 1,600 other runners on the hottest day of the year.

Four new members to Louth AC competed for the club for the first time.

Michael and Bridget Benton ran times of 55.37 and 1.08.12 respectively while John McNamara ran an impressive 39.33.

This placed him 24th out of 232 in his Senior Age group.

Jon Gant ran 49.27, putting him 54th out of 135 in the 40+ age group.

Longstanding members Pete Crow and Amanda Young had impressive runs.