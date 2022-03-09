Louth Dolphins make a splash at 35th Annual Club Championships presentations

Louth Dolphins at their awards event.

Louth Dolphins Swimming Club held their 35th Annual Club Championships presentations in a much-reduced format, at their home in the Meridian Leisure Centre.

It was not possible to run the championship in 2020 because of Covid restrictions but in a very busy calendar the 2021 events were run over October and November.

Again because of the Covid restriction the usual large celebration at the Town Hall had to be cancelled and it was decided to hold a much-reduced event for safety reasons.

Evie with her three awards.

Events Coordinator Charlotte Elliott-Wright did a stunning job with the logistics involved in organising an event of this magnitude, with advice from the clubs new Director of Swimming James McIntyre, surrounded of course by the team of coaches, officials, team managers and poolside assistants.

Club Chairman Bob Wells compered the event with disability coach and ASA County Swimming president Sarah Richardson.

Bob thanked all the poolside teams for their passion and commitment also the tireless committee and all volunteers involved in the clubs continued progression.

The medals and trophies were presented by club coaches.

The club’s director of swimming James McIntyre stated: “Being able to get together to celebrate the achievements of our swimmers after such a disrupted couple of years was a tremendous occasion for everybody involved with the club.

“The swimmers’ resilience in overcoming the many obstacles they have faced is to be applauded and we look forward to continuing the journey during 2022.”

The trophies secretaries Lisa Barnett and Dawn Waring made the presentations run like clockwork.

The event was sponsored by Europa Industries.

Club Championships 2021: Most Points Winners (Trophies): 9/U Girls’ West Trophy - Georgia Middleton, 10/11yrs Boys’ McFarland Trophy – Henry Seagroat, 10/11yrs Girls’ Louth Garden Centre Shield - Sophie Cooksey, 12/13yrs Boys’ Ray Farrow Shield - William Taylor, 12/13yrs Girls’ Williams Challenge Shield - Olivia Anstey, 14/15yrs Boys’ Tunnicliffe Shield - Jake Adams, 14/15yrs Girls’ Sandy Shield - Holly Giles, 16/Over Boys Bexon Shield - George Billington, 16/Over Girls Travers Trophy - Eliza Barton.

County Championships: Fastest Boy (400m free) Pollitt Trophy - Jake Adams, Fastest Girl (400m Free) East Coast Flooring Shield - Laura Jeans.

Special Awards (voted by peers): Most Improved Skills Colur Graphix Shield - Sophie Foster.

Most Improved Development GJ Drew& Partners Shield - Poppy Price.

Most Improved Performance Wells Family Award - Evie Roscoe.

Good Attitude in Training Sandy Bell Cup - Oliver Bertie-Smith.

Good Attitude in Training Nottingham Shield - Hannah Taylor.

Good Attitude in Training Scaman Cup - Matthew Tompkinson.

Best Newcomer Bridge McFarland Shield - Olivia Midgley.

Most Promising Swimmer Prestwood Shield - Harry Milne.

Director of Swimming Award Haywood Cup - Evie Roscoe.

Swimming Personality of the Year Skills Polly Sheard Memorial Shield - Ava Mallows.

Chloe Spence, Swimming Personality of the Year Development Rose Stanhope Shield - Poppy Price.

Maisie Matthews, Swimming Personality of the Year Performance Steve Armstrong Shield - Evie Roscoe.

Best All Round Junior Swimmer (12 and under) Conco Phillips Shield - Sophie Cooksey.

Best All Round Senior Swimmer (13 and over) Conco Phillips Shield - Olivia Anstey.

Masters Personality Award Russ Gardner Shield - Hugh Pinder.

Senior Personality Adam Mohammed Cup - Will Dixon.