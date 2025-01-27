Louth gymastic club celebrate national recognition

The Magna Vitae Trust has been honoured for it's dedication to gymnastics.

A gymnastics club from Louth has accrued national recognition in honour of its tireless efforts in delivering the best the sport has to offer across Lincolnshire.

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure & Culture has been nominated for the Delivery Partner prize at the British Gymnastics Awards, in recognition of its tireless efforts in providing a welcoming and inspiring environment for gymnasts of all ages and abilities.

And with the club's efforts now bearing fruit in the form of national recognition, Gymnastics Manager James Clough made no secret of just how much it means for the club to be recognised on the highest stage of them all.

"We are honored to be finalists for the British Gymnastics Delivery Partner Venue of the Year Award," he said. "This recognition celebrates our team’s dedication to providing a supportive and inspiring space for gymnastics. Thank you for this incredible acknowledgment."

The British Gymnastics Awards have seen a record-breaking number of nominations this year, focusing on those who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering an uplifting gymnastics experience for all and living the inclusive, aspirational and supportive values of the sport.

British Gymnastics want to shine a spotlight on exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities and wider society.

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: "This year, we are thrilled to announce a record-breaking number of nominations for the British Gymnastics Awards, a testament to the extraordinary individuals and organisations that make our sport so special.

“These nominations highlight the incredible dedication and passion that ensure gymnastics remains enjoyable, safe, and accessible to everyone, creating lasting positive impacts for individuals, local communities and wider society.

“A standout theme this year has been the celebration of those who go above and beyond to deliver uplifting gymnastics experiences, exemplifying our core values: inclusive, supportive and aspirational.

“To all the finalists, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. Your hard work and commitment inspire us all, and you should be immensely proud of your contributions to our sport."

The 2025 British Gymnastics Awards recognise exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe, and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities, and wider society. Visit British Gymnastics Awards for more information.