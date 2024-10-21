Louth Travel Centre open four-point gap at top of Winter Snooker table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth Travel Centre have now opened up a four points lead at the top of the Louth Billiards & Snooker Winter League after a superb 8-4 away win at 8 Ballers.

The visitors seem to have a knack of going behind to bring the best out of them, and when Callum Stynes won 2-0 for the hosts, the leaders started taxiing to a runway victory with Joe Rennie drawing them level and Sean Howsam and Mark Copeland both finishing off the tanning for another successful away trip.

Reigning champions Dales Poultry & Game responded to a bad home result to go back up to second spot after thrashing Sibjon Builders 9-3.

In a match that was expected to be closer than this the away outfit were always in control once Gary Brown had fired them in front.

Craig Shaw - ran in a 33 break playing for Tipfix Cue Services against higher opposition.

Pete Dales knocked the stuffing out of the hosts' ideas of a comeback and when Luke Howard served up a double that really plucked them off.

N.T. Shaw of Louth have been eyeing up top place just recently, but the brakes were slammed on that for the time being as they lost 7-5 to the improving Kitchen Solutions.

The higher-placed away side might have thought they would have got something out of this encounter with Tom Garlick and Craig Dixon both winning.

But the hosts had a trio of in-form players in Pete Wood, Steve Barton and Jake Chamberlain and their steady rise continues.

P.H. Mountain Corrugated Ltd were edged out at home by G. Fawcett Property Maintenance who go joint third after their excellent 7-5 result.

The hosts looked in good shape with Nick Bailey and Matt Chandler both taking their frames.

The visitors kept themselves in the match through Mark Harries, and they turned it around with Graham Evison (25-22) and Geoff Fawcett repairing the early damage.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club remain just under the leadership radar after an entertaining 6-6 draw with Tipfix Cue Services.

Eric Watkins and Andy Warren looked to have set the hosts up for a comfortable victory to put pressure on the top spot.

But the visitors are scrapping to climb up the league and they took a deserved share of the spoils with new signing Brandon Swain and Craig Shaw (33) both replying.

League Table: Louth Travel Centre 6-43, Dales Poultry & Game 5-39, N.T. Shaw of Louth 6-38, G. Fawcett Property Maintenance 6-38, Saltfleetby Snooker Club 6-37, 8 Ballers 6-31,

P.H. Mountain Corrugated Ltd 5-29, Kitchen Solutions 5-29, Tipfix Cue Services 5-27,Sibjon Builders 5-25, Louth Volksworld 5-24.

Breaks: Cr. Shaw 33, C. Burkitt 32, M. Chandler 30-27, G. Evison 25-22, S. Kemplay 22, S. Done 21, G. Brown 21, P. Callaghan 20.