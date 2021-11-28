Mablethorpe RC runners enjoying hectic schedule

Felicity Berry.

Mablethorpe Running Club members have been in action at the recent Gainsborough Morton 10k.

This long-standing event has been a highlight for many and also - with the exception of Covid last year - has been on the race calendar for many years.

Gainsborough Morton Striders AC handed the reins to Tape2Tape Events in association with Cliff Bradley, SPAR and The Lincolnshire Co-Op.

The 10k loop route starts at Morton where 919 runners took over the usually quiet rural Lincolnshire roads through East Stockwith following the banks of the River Trent to Walkerith to finish where it started, at Morton.

The winner was Kadar Omar (Birchfield Harriers) in an astonishing time of just 29.42.

The first female to finish was Juliet Potter (Charnwood AC) in only 36m 35s (23rd overall).

Paula Downing is happy to be back racing given the lack of them during Covid.

As always, she had an impressive race, crossing the finish line in 116th position in 42m.05.

The Boston & District AC Poppy Run is a popular event which began back in 2003.

Since then it has been held annually on a date close to Remembrance Sunday with profits going to The Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

Starting and finishing at Friskney Village Hall, the 10k race loops around the fens of the flat Lincolnshire countryside.

Almost 60 runners pounded the rural roads around Friskney, between Boston and Skegness, in honour of our fallen heroes.

From Mablethorpe RC, Felicity Berry returned for the third time at this event.

Always keen and determined, Felicity bagged her second best 10k time there, clocking 1:11.37 to s awarding her 1st place in the (FV70) category.

The race was won by Owen James (Kimberworth Striders) in a fantastic time of 34m 56s.