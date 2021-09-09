Mablethorpe RC runners enjoying park life

Janine Stones.

After 18 months of very little activity, Mablethorpe RC members are enjoying a return to running.

Members have taken part in a number of parkruns, free-to-enter, casual but timed 5k events held in parks and green areas across the UK.

The Cleethorpes Parkrun takes place at the Cleethorpes Country Park.

At a recent event, of the 232 runners Nigel Booth was 47th in 23.43 and Janine Stones was 13th in 20.56s - first female to cross the finish line.

Another Cleethorpes event saw 172 take part, with Sharon Margarson 89th in 26.31 in her 18th parkrun and 16th at Cleethorpes)

Janine was first female again, 16th in 20.57.

At Doddington Hall, an event of 158 saw Nigel Booth 21st in 22.40 and Janine 16th in 21.27s.

The Market Rasen course is contained within the parkland on the inside of Market Rasen Racecourse.

A recent event saw Felicity Berry and Janine among the 171 runners.

Felicity was 149th in 36.00s and Janine was 20th in 20.28.

In the light of the loosening of Coronavirus restrictions, Mablethorpe RC have restarted their Monday meetings from Sutton on Sea Social Club (LN12 2LT) at 6.30pm.