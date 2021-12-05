Mablethorpe RC's Elaine and Sharon complete double marathons

Sharon and Elaine at Maravan.

Friends and training partners Elaine Wilson and Sharon Margarson - a dedicated duo from Mablethorpe Running Club - have been in the thick of the action again.

Vigilantes Running, the founders of the Maravan Festival of Running established this rather unusual event back in 2014.

It has been a success every year since.

The Maravan is a double marathon event run on almost entirely empty roads, a seven-lap route through Thorpe Caravan Park and on the paths of the nearby golf course.

With one 26.2 mile marathon on the Saturday a second follows on the Sunday.

Run by individuals or by teams as a relay, one day or both, the choice was entirely down to the runners of which there were 173 over the entire weekend.

Elaine and Sharon were there for their fourth time since The Maravan began but this time they ran both days, their first double marathon as such.

Undeterred by the repetitive nature of the course, on Saturday the ladies crossed the start and finish line together, 41st and 42nd in 5 hrs 37 mins 21 secs.

On Sunday, Sharon and Elaine chose to run the course individually at their own pace.

Sharon was ahead and finished in 5 hrs 17 mins 33 secs and Elaine crossed the line in 5 hrs 53 mins 38 secs.

They now have achievements of 21 and 20 marathons respectively.

Also last weekend, after months of work, the revitalised and improved Deepdale Dash took place.

Hosted by Barton & District AC, this was the 11th running of the popular North Lincolnshire 10k Road Race which saw an incredible 499 runners dominate the roads of Barton On Humber.

The undulating course has been amended and re-measured to be faster and offer an exciting challenge for all runners, on partially closed roads.

Of the 499 finishers, another dedicated Mablethorpe RC female, Paula Downing competed.

As always, Paula digs deep and this once again paid off as she finished in the top 10 per cent.

Paula was fourth female (1st FV50) in a brilliant time of 42 mins 15 secs (40th overall).

Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays and Wednesdays, Mondays from Sutton on Sea Social Club at 6pm and Wednesdays from the main pull-over by the flagpole at Sutton On Sea at 6pm.