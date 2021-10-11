Marathon tests for Boston Community Runners

Fiona Wrisberg and pals.

Boston Community Runners saw members competing at the London Marathon.

Taking part in the capital was Beth Lines, who raising thousands for Age UK in an excellent run of 4:29.39, just minutes off her PB time.

Michael Corney crossed the line in 4:38.11 with Elektra Roberts thrilled to finish in a time of 4:44.34. Jayne Clements was just behind in 4:48.52.

Neil Goodwin and Rachel Lawton.

Members also ran the marathon virtually in Lincolnshire.

A beautiful route alongside the River Witham saw Debbie Petley, Fiona Wrisberg and Trudie Jones complete their marathon, raising more than £1000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, in 7 hrs 47 mins.

In Boston Tanya Knight ran a very strong marathon with a time of 3 hrs 50 mins while Rachael Lawton ran with Neil Goodwin through the villages to Witham Way Country Park. Neil was raising funds for Alzheimers UK. Running together, they finished 20 minutes quicker than last year in 4:58.05.

Linda Rands took to the streets of Kirton on her first venture at this distance, finishing in 5:39.12 for a PB.

Beth Lines.