Pictured from left are: Tom Melin, Richard Noble and Hayden Gavey.

After a two years of waiting the Bunt Wherry Memorial Trophy/Dave Bailey Memorial Shield Sealed Snooker Handicap Competition came to a conclusion.

The event, sponsored by Don Noble Bookmaker, was put on hold due to Covid.

However, it was worth the delay for Tom Melin, who beat Hayden Gavey in the final to lift the trophy.