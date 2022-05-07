Melton OGs look back on successful campaign

The OGs had fun on and off the court.

Following the rigours of Covid, which have seen a number of Leicestershire clubs either fold or struggle, OGs have gone from strength to strength on all fronts over the past 12 months.

Club captain Neil Hunt has been delighted to see the club attract new members since it re-opened its doors.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the season, he said: “Having missed almost two complete seasons due to Covid we were unsure what to expect once the 21-22 campaign began.

"Understandably we lost a number of members due to the pandemic but this was more than made up for by an influx of new players as the public at large welcomed a return to group activity.

"Our membership is now at or around maximum capacity and we have extended club night activity to include Wednesdays as well as our traditional Monday night with matches being mainly on a Thursday."

As far as league teams are concerned, Hunt commented: “We have operated seven teams across the Leicestershire leagues this season which is in itself a significant challenge in a town the size of Melton.

"Due to Covid the leagues have operated in a condensed form which has been a challenge for a number of our teams but despite numerous injuries amongst key players the teams have on the whole performed well and we look forward with confidence to the 22-23 season.

"We will also be operating a summer club at Long Field once exams have finished and the sports hall becomes available.

“As far as our junior and intermediate sections are concerned we have once again seen high numbers attending and operating three coaches has ensured the next generation of badminton players are learning to play the game and conduct themselves properly.

"Our involvement with local schools continues and this area has been a real success for OGs over recent years.”

The club has also seen a vibrant social side.

“In addition to the traditional Christmas dinner at Sysonby Knoll and special themed club nights such they are having on Monday, May 9 to celebrate the end of the season, we have had a very well attended

skittles night at the Carington Arms in Ashby Folville and a boat trip round Rutland Water is

due to take place in early July,” Hunt continued.

"We continue our efforts to ensure membership of OGs achieves a sensible balance between competitive play and social enjoyment.”

All in all OGs remain in great shape and will look forward to the 22-23 season with confidence once it begins in early September.

The club remains financially and numerically sound and is in an excellent position to meet the challenges which lie ahead as badminton competes with numerous other sports and activities to be one of the preferred leisure choices in the Melton