Will you be heading to your local parkrun? Photo: Getty Images

Parkrun events will return to Lincolnshire this weekend.

The green light has been given for the return of the most famous mass participation running events across the country and Mass Participations Sports Organisers (MSO) members have worked together to plan protocols and operational solutions that ensure the safe return of mass participation events outdoors.

Events across Lincolnshire and further will resume at 9am on Saturday.

There are 1,073 events around the country to choose from, including at least eight in Yellowbelly county.

Parkruns are free 5k events open all comers. All you have to do to take part is register online at parkrun.org.uk and bring your printed out barcode to the start of the race.

Nick Pearson, CEO of parkrun Global, said: “The work of MSO has ensured our much-loved events can return and we invite everyone to take part – join your local parkrun, enter one of the nation’s iconic events and think about raising funds for the charity of your choice. We can’t wait to welcome back our parkrun family to 5k events in England on Saturday, July 24.”

Events in Lincolnshire:

Belton House parkrun - Saturdays, 9am at Belton House, Belton, Grantham, NG32 2LS

Boston parkrun - Saturdays, 9am at Witham Way Country Park, Tattershall Road, Boston, PE21 9LR

Cleethorpes parkrun - Saturdays, 9am at Cleethorpes Country Park, Park Lane, Cleethorpes, DN35 0PB

Doddington Hall parkrun - Saturdays, 9am at Doddington Hall, Georgie Twigg Track, Kennel Lane, Doddington, Lincoln, LN6 4RU

Market Rasen Racecourse parkrun - Saturdays, 9am at Market Rasen Racecourse, Legsby Road, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, LN8 3EA

Normanby Hall parkrun - Saturdays, 9am at Normanby Hall Country Park, Normanby, North Lincolnshire DN15 9HU (Normanby Hall parkrun will resume on July 31 and not this weekend)

Scunthorpe parkrun - Central Park, Scunthorpe, DN16 1AB