PB time for Boston Community Runners' Beth Lines at Midsummer 10k

Boston Community Runners were represented at the Peterborough Midsummer 10k event, held on the outskirts of the city.

A hard-standing surfaced course took the runners through the beautiful Ferry Meadows.

The course was relatively flat in the main, with a few ups and downs but it allowed the runners to take in the varied and beautiful landscapes of meadows, lakes and woodland in one of the largest country parks in the region.

Ferry Meadows is situated at the heart of Nene Park, all less than three miles from Peterborough city centre but you’d never know it.

Michael Corney and Beth Lines both took part and recorded super times.

Michael was just over the 50 minutes for the 10k event stopping the clock in 51.51 and Beth ran a strong race to bring home a new personal best time of 50.40.

Both runners reported that the event was very well managed with the staggered start spacing everyone out before they cross the start line and the course was well marshaled throughout.

