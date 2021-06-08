PBs galore for Skegness and District runners

SADRC runners at the marathon.

Skegness and District RC competitors took on the flattest 26-miler in the country - the Boston (UK) Marathon.

The event - in its sixth year - is traditionally well-supported by SADRC runners, and this year was no different with so many PBs achieved, even with the hot and muggy weather.

Matt West finished first for SADRC seven seconds over the three-hour mark.

Ed Crawford finished with a new PB of 3:11.44, beating his last marathon by 15 minutes, while Tammy Rainbow finished first SADRC lady in an incredible time of 3:32.

Ben Liverside (3:58), Jimmy Hearn (4:31), Emmajean Hearn (4:39), Emily Decelles (5:02) and Julie Goodwin (5:16) also completed the marathon.

There were plenty of PBs recorded in the half marathon.

Finishing 40th overall, and first back for SADRC was Mark Sands in 1:19, also third in his age category.

Brian Darrington followed in a time of 1:27, beating his old PB by almost eight minutes.

Mark Collingwood was just behind in 1:29.

Angela Thompson ran an incredible race knocking 50 seconds off her old PB, finishing in a time of 1:34.

Angela finished second in her age category.

Garrath Ellershaw ran his first race for SADRC in a time of 1:38 and Virginia Neher also wore the orange and black for the (1:57).

The day before she raced the Haughley Park 10k, finishing in 55.44.Amy Lambley got a PB with a time of 2:02 along with Corine Tomlin, who knocked two minutes off from her previous time, finishing in 2:13.

Kate Howard and Julia Rayson completed their first ever half marathons in 2:25 while Martin Beagley, Dave Kenyon, Simon Pickwell, Alan Fountain, Maria Yuill, Sam Fox, Miranda Hill, Robin Harrison, Jonathan Francis and Sanjiv Jain also competed.

Elsewhere, this weekend Paul Wilson ran Ullswater, the second largest lake in the Lake District.

Paul ran his first competitive race in 16 months, 22 miles around the lake, finishing 245th out of 600.