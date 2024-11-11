​Rasen edged out by hosts Loughborough

Spen Holvey's try gave Rasen an early lead. Photo: MRLRUFC.

​Market Rasen & Louth fell to a narrow 33-31 defeat at Loughborough on Saturday.

​This was the third away game where Rasen had lost by two points or fewer, these fine margins meaning that Rasen are still languishing at 11th in the league.

The two points gained from this game, however, could be really important later on.

The opening stages saw the hosts have the better of things but good defence kept them at bay, before a breakout against the run of play saw a trademark interception by Rasen captain Spen Holvey resulting in him travelling the length of the pitch virtually unapposed to dot down under the posts, converted by Tommy Aldridge.

This surprise lead did not last long, however, as a converted Loughborough try under the posts brought things level.

Rasen then went back in front when a pick and go session from Rasen five metres out sucked in the Boro defence and the ball was flicked to Holvey and a long, deep pass to full-back Harry Lightfoot saw him power his way over in the far left corner for Rasen’s second try on the half hour mark.

Then a strong run from young Will Day saw more metres gained with the Boro defence in disarray. Liam Dufton had cut inside from the wing and was on hand to receive the last pass and to scoot in between the posts. The conversion by Aldridge now gave Rasen a 12 point advantage.

But a penalty close to the line then saw Boro elect for a scrum, and using their powerful pack to good effect they drove Rasen over the line for their back row to cross the whitewash. Half time score 19-14.

Loughborough started the second half in the same vein and soon took the lead with a converted try and they soon got their fourth before Rasen’s Matt Dean and Joe McDonnel both received yellow cards.

However, a tactical kick over the Boro defensive line saw centre Day latch onto the bouncing ball and go straight in for the bonus point try. The conversion by Aldridge narrowed the deficit to two points again.

The hosts then scored again to go seven clear, but George Grant went under the posts to again narrow the gap to two.

But despite coming very close to scoring again, Rasen couldn’t do so and ultimately the home side held on.

This weekend, Rasen host Manor Park who sit third in the league, kick-off 2.15pm.