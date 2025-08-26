Rawlinson dishes out the praise for battling Skegness Town

Chris Rawlinson was happy with Skegness's fight against Eastwood.

Joint Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson praised the togetherness of his squad following their battling point against Eastwood.

Bailey Dilley pounced on a 90th minute rebound to bag a dramatic equaliser as Town battled hard to get something from the game.

And it left Rawlinson delighted by his plucky side’s desire to not throw in the towel.

“Eastwood are everyone’s favourite to be in the top three at least, and I think that is justified,” he said.

“They have got two strong centre-halves and a brilliant midfield three, so I was really pleased after what we had to contend with.

“We were already a little bit short going into the game. We then lost two players in the game and had a centre-forward playing right-back and a left-back playing centre-half..

“They controlled the game better than us, but we had a really good goal disallowed which was annoying.

“They got the opener but the togetherness was there. The lads have grown and they never gave up. We got a deserved equaliser.

“With everything we have had to contend with, to get that draw was really pleasing.”

Attention now turns to a mouth-watering FA Cup tie at Southern League Redditch United this Saturday.

But Rawlinson is under no illusions at just how tough the task will be for Town.

“Redditch are a good side and step three for a reason,” added Rawlinson. “It is at their place and on 4G, everything is stacked for them to win and rightly so.

“We will be short of a few players through injury and other factors, so all we can do is go there and make it difficult and give the fans that travel a great day out.

“It’s brilliant to see Skegness playing at that level in a competitive game and you never know what might happen.

"It was a great couple of games against Lincoln United to get this far, but the league is the main importance for us. I am pleased so far and we will see where we end up.”