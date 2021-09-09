Return to British GT Championship and International GT Open for Balfe drivers

Balfe will return to action this weekend.

After a rare break in the racing calendar, Balfe Motorsport are back in action this coming weekend (11-12 September) in both the Intelligent Money British GT Championship and International GT Open.

The former takes place at Oulton Park, featuring rounds seven and eight ahead of the final round next month at Donington Park.

It has been a successful campaign to date with Jack Brown and Ashley Marshall in the team’s McLaren 570S GT4, securing their first win together earlier in the summer at Spa-Francorchamps, and more recently continuing to show good pace at Snetterton in what is their debut year in the series.

Whilst a realistic shot at the GT4 Silver Cup is unlikely, the young pairing are currently fourth in the standings with three rounds remaining and certainly within striking range of third and second places in the championship.

For Stewart and Lewis Proctor, the GT3 Silver-Am championship is very much there for the taking.

While the pairing choose not to dwell too much on this championship, but rather focus on the overall GT3 results, together they could well take the Pro-Am honours this weekend at Oulton Park with multiple rounds remaining.

Their third position overall from Spa-Francorchamps remains their best result so far in the no 5 McLaren 720S and they are seventh in the combined GT3 class.

Balfe Motorsport also returns to the GT Open Championship in Austria for the fifth round of the season having opted not to compete in Hungary, or last time out, at Imola.

Shaun Balfe and Adam Carroll team up once again in the no 22 Audi R8 LMS GT3, looking to add to their three class Pro-Am podium positions secured to date.

Once again Spa-Francorchamps has to date proved to be the most successful for the pairing, securing two runner-up positions with a best fifth overall in the second race of the weekend.

While the current season has been a building one for the team in the championship, strong results at the Red Bull Ring are very much the target ahead of Monza and then the Barcelona season finale.

“We're really excited to be heading to Austria," said Balfe.

"Although I’ve only raced there once it was quite fruitful sharing McLaren 650 with Adam... my first time I sharing a car with him.