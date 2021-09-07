Rob and Michyla scoop top Skegness Tri Club accolades

Pictured from left to right: Rob Kisby, Michael Clark, Amber Spiers, Lee St Quinton. Front row - Michyla Clark.

Rob Kisby and Michyla Clark have won this year’s top Skegness Triathlon Club male and female awards.

They secured the accolades at Louth Triathlon, which doubled up as their club championship.

The event attracted more than 200 competitors this year with five members from Skegness Triathlon Club in attendance.

Organised by SBR events, the triathlon was based at the fabulous Meridian Leisure Centre and amongst the competitors were GB athletes, local club members and novices attempting triathlon for the first time.

The sprint distance triathlon race starts with a 400m pool swim followed by a dash to the transition area to find your bike.

Once found there was a long run to the bike mount line and then onto a 14 mile ride through the beautiful Lincolnshire countryside.

The weather conditions were ideal with warm sunshine and just a slight breeze for riders to contend with and the support from marshals encouraged riders to keep their pace up.

Back to transition for the second time, athletes then had a quick shoe change.

The last part of the race is a run leg covering 3.3 miles.

The route was a two-loop run into Louth and back to the Meridian Centre where the finish line was surrounded with family and friends.

The event had a great friendly atmosphere and all finishers got a bespoke medal.

Skegness Tri Club used this event as their annual club championship race.

The coveted club championship shield is awarded to the fastest male and female.

This year the shields were presented to Rob Kisby for fastest male and Michyla Clark for fastest female.

Michael Clark, who aged 78, was the oldest competitor at the event and won his 75-79 age group category.

Results: Rob Kisby 1:11:32, 2nd in age category; Lee St Quinton 1:15:37, 2nd in age category; Michyla Clark 1:31:30; Amber Spiers 1:40:03; Michael Clark 2:00:01, 1st in age category.