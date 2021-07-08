Sargeant finishes third as Boston Triathlon Club compete at Outlaw Holkham weekend

Lola and Reuben.

Boston Triathlon members travelled to the Norfolk coast to take part in the Outlaw Holkham Weekend.

Set in the vast stunning grounds of the historic Holkham Estate, Outlaw Half Holkham is without doubt one of the UK’s most beautiful triathlon events.

With the onsite camping and the Outlaw running events taking place on the Saturday there is a real festival feel.

Organised by OSB Events, the Holkham Outlaw weekend combines junior racing on the Saturday in the Future Outlaw race series, alongside the Half Marathon and 10k adult races, plus the Middle-distance Half Outlaw triathlon on the Sunday.

The Half Marathon with its challenging undulating course was the first race to kick start proceedings on Saturday morning, with Ian Satchwell winning his age group category in a personal best time of 1hr 34mins.

The 10k event followed on in the afternoon, which saw five BTC members race. Alan Wheeler was the first member to finish in a time of 40.04.

Open to children from age four to 16 the Future Outlaw running events cover either a 1.2 mile or 2.4 mile course around the grounds of the hall.

Hugo Ward.

A total of 11 juniors took part over both the distance Ward and Thomas Benton saw the BTC juniors home in their respective races.

There were several closely fought battles between team members which saw their training and competitive spirits come to the fore finishing with sprints up the famous Outlaw orange carpet right to the finish line.

It was then the turn of 15 of the BTC members to take on the challenge of the Outlaw Half Holkham triathlon course on the Sunday.

Eleven were attempting to complete the full distance, with two teams of three taking part as relay teams.

Mel Wheeler.

The scenic course consists of a 1.2 mile swim in the lake, a 56 mile undulating bike course around the roads of Norfolk and finishes with an unenviable 13.1 mile run around the grounds.

The bad weather which had been forecast to threaten on the Sunday held off, and the first swimmers set off in the morning sun just before 6am.

Due to social distancing restrictions everyone entered the water in a rolling start with the last of the teams finally entering the water after 7am.

After the staggered starts of over 1,500 participants the leaders were soon re-entering transition after their bike to take on the undulating run course around the grounds of Holkham Hall.

Tom Sargeant.

With the run course being three laps, there were plenty of opportunities for supporters to be able to cheer the competitors on, which was much needed on this hot muggy day.

First home for BTC was Tom Sargeant in a time of 4 hrs 23 mins, which earned him third in his 25-29 age group category.

BTC Junior member Rosie Ladds also competed in the Junior Triathlon at Derby, in which she came ninth girl in the TriStar1 age group.

Results:

Half Marathon - Ian Satchwell 1:34:54 1st 40-44m, Tom Owen 1:58:06 12th 40-44m.

10k - Alan Wheeler 40.04 5th 45-49m, James Benton 50.59 6th 35-39m, Kim Bolland 58.37 8th 35-39f, Rebecca Harris 59.31 mins 9th 35-39f, Duncan Ballans 1:38.16 25th 45-49m.

1.2miles - Hugo Ward 8.30 10th out of 118, Izzie Presgrave 9.04 19th, Freya Wheeler 9.04 20th, Lola Ward 9.22 22nd, Reuben Owen 9.22 23rd, Ethan Owen 10.58 39th.

2.4miles - Thomas Benton (tbc), Ella Firth 19.07mins 31st, out of 57, Maisie Presgrave 20.17 39th, Willow Wheeler 20.17 40th, Frankie Owen 25.25 52nd.

Half Triathlon - Tom Sargeant 4:23.57 3rd 25-29m, Julian Herriott 5:06.03 23rd 45-49m, Mark Harris 5:42.51 64th 40-44m, Richard Bushell 5:43.53 51 st 50-54m, Mel Wheeler 6:14.11 12th 50-54f, Steve Roberts 6:14.43 43rd 55-59m, Col Little 6:32.26 109th 50-54m, Linda Rands 6:42.19 22nd 50-54f, Martin Jessop 6:49.41 126th 50-54m, Charlie Roberts 8:02.09 30th 60-64m, Lynsey Ballans DNF.

Relay - Sibsey Allstars 5:49.39 28th, Family Reid 6:51.08 62th.