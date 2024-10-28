Scorpion Taekwondo's Cody Glen wins bronze in Holland after injury blow

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:55 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 15:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Injury agonisingly forced Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo Club's impressive Cody Glen to withdraw from the prestigious 51st G2 Dutch Open Championships at the semi-final stage.

But he still brought home a bronze medal for his efforts – as well as a fractured wrist.

The Dutch event is renowned for being one of the most competitive in the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cody's first match was the round of 16 against a German opponent and he won round one 13-0, scoring plenty of head shots, before taking round two 13-7 to advance to the quarter-finals

Next for him was a big step-up against a ranked two opponent from

Poland in his weight category .

Cody edge the first round 8-7, but went down 14-7 in round two, which left the contest tied at one round apiece.

The last and final round the score was tied at 14-14, but Cody was given the decision, having scored more technical shots.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was a massive win for the local boy to advance to the semi-finals to the last four players from 19.

Unfortunately Cody had taken a knock to his wrist during the match which meant he had to withdraw from the competition for a suspected fracture from the paramedics.

He was absolutely gutted but had still earned a well deserved bronze medal and ranking points in the bag, which is massive for him.

Cody is sponsored by FINA Welding Fabrications and PARK IT Traffic Management.

Related topics:HollandPoland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice