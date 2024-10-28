Scorpion Taekwondo's Cody Glen wins bronze in Holland after injury blow
But he still brought home a bronze medal for his efforts – as well as a fractured wrist.
The Dutch event is renowned for being one of the most competitive in the world.
Cody's first match was the round of 16 against a German opponent and he won round one 13-0, scoring plenty of head shots, before taking round two 13-7 to advance to the quarter-finals
Next for him was a big step-up against a ranked two opponent from
Poland in his weight category .
Cody edge the first round 8-7, but went down 14-7 in round two, which left the contest tied at one round apiece.
The last and final round the score was tied at 14-14, but Cody was given the decision, having scored more technical shots.
This was a massive win for the local boy to advance to the semi-finals to the last four players from 19.
Unfortunately Cody had taken a knock to his wrist during the match which meant he had to withdraw from the competition for a suspected fracture from the paramedics.
He was absolutely gutted but had still earned a well deserved bronze medal and ranking points in the bag, which is massive for him.
Cody is sponsored by FINA Welding Fabrications and PARK IT Traffic Management.