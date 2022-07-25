Aaron Silvester in action at Brands Hatch last weekend. Photo: MotoAero Photography

Aaron made a flying start to the weekend going fastest in opening practice on his 600cc Yamaha. Unfortunately, the brothers both missed second practice due to rain which robbed the team of some valuable set up time.

In qualifying, having just set a time that would put him on the front row of the grid in third place for Sunday’s race, Aaron had a high-speed crash at Sheene Curve. He was OK, but the bike was badly damaged so the team did a fantastic job to repair the bike on Saturday afternoon.

In the race, he made a strong start, got away with the leaders and became involved in a frantic seven-rider battle for fourth place. After tangling with another rider and losing time, Aaron eventually finished seventh but he was a little frustrated as his fastest lap of the race was significantly quicker than the three riders ahead of him.

Whilst not quite the result he was looking for, Aaron maintains his fifth place in the championship with six rounds to go.

He said: “It was good to consolidate my fifth place but I’m disappointed not to be on the podium after being top in practice. I started strongly but a false neutral dropped me back a bit, then I got caught up in somebody else's incident, dropping me back to 11th, so l dug deep, got back in a rhythm, and put the moves in to get back up to seventh.”

Riding in the same Championship, younger brother Max was making his debut at Brands Hatch.

Despite having to quickly learn the circuit, Max soon found a competitive pace and built speed through the weekend to line up in 28th on a packed grid of 40 riders, less than three seconds behind his more experienced brother.

Max went on to finish 27th in the race and gained valuable experience at a track he will visit again in October for the final round of the Championship.

Max said: “It's been a really good weekend, making a lot of progress. I'm happy to be moving in the right direction, I struggled in the race but it's great to take home my best ever result at national level on such a competitive grid and I can't wait to keep that progress rolling.”