Ruth Simpson Ladies Champion with the Tray for Best Gross. To the left of Lynn Worthington (lady captain) is Val Simpson winner of Best nett.

Conditions were good and the Ladies made good use of the fast conditions to gain some good scores.

After the first round of 18 holes Ruth Simpson established a 10 shot lead in the gross competition with Sue Fletcher 4 under and Jacquie Short 2 under in the nett competition.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a short break the ladies start return to the course to play 9 more holes. Scoring was again good with Ruth Simpson gaining an eagle on the 1st and Jane Cowan a birdie on the 5th hole.

Ruth Simpson extended her lead in the gross competition with a score of 40 to become the Ladies Club Champion 2022 with a total score of 123. Second was Jacquie Short with 140 and 3rd Pam Hyde with 145.

The nett competition on the last 9 holes also produced some good scores with Val Simpson leading the way with a nett 32 and Jayne Cowan a nett 35. Overall the nett trophy was won by Val Simpson with a total score of 106, 2nd Jacquie Short 108 and 3rd Ruth Simpson 109.

Six ladies opted to play a tri-am instead of playing in the club championship. Playing in 3 balls with 2 scores to count on each hole they made use of the good conditions.

The team of Kay Kadzionis, Tracy Farrell-Pipe and Sandra Sharpe winning with 83 points from Ann Gullick, Maureen Molson and Chris Sherriff, 80 points.

Market Rasen Golf Club was the venue for the ladies away day this year. Twenty-three ladies took part in ideal conditions.

The competition played was a Shambles where everyone drives off from the tee but the team then selects which is the best drive. From here everyone plays their own ball until the hole is completed with the best 2 Stableford scores counting.

First were Jean Markham, Pam King and Kay Kadzionis with a very impressive 107pts, 2nd were Chris Sherriff, Sue Fletcher and Anita Pritchard – 99pts, 3rd Ruth Simpson, Isabel Pikett and Pam Clare 97pts.

There was a good turn-out for the monthly qualifying stableford competition with six players playing to their handicap or better. Finishing first was Pam Hyde with 40 points, 2nd Chris Sherriff 39pts, 3rd Jane Marriott 38pts, 4th Joan Young on countback from Val Simpson both with 37points.

Fifteen teams from around the county took part in the Ladies open AmAm held at Boston Golf Club.

The format for the competition was 9 +9, with teams counting their best 3 scores on the front 9 holes and 2 best scores on the back 9 holes.

Conditions were good which was reflected in the scores gained. 1st Ruth Simpson, Yvonne Schaffarczyk, Katie Price and Kate Hall-Jones (Boston/Woodhall Spa) 110points; 2nd Helen Cook, Jo Wallis, Bridget Deptford, Clare Stephenson (Kirton Holme/Woodhall Spa) 106pts; 3rd Linda Gill, Barbara Pearson, Georgia Sly, Ann Lowrey (Peterborough Milton) 102pts.