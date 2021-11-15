Talon Chambers becomes three-time national champion as Evolution Martial Arts fighters shine at WAKO Kickboxing British National Championships

The Evolution squad.

Talon Chambers became a three-time national champion as competitors from Evolution Martial Arts travelled to the Harvey Hadden Sports Centre in Nottingham - where they took part in the WAKO Kickboxing British National Championships.

Nesta Baxter also struck gold at the event which had more than 70 clubs in attendance from across the United Kingdom.

It was a great weekend for the Boston team, who finished in 12th place out of 74 clubs over the two days.

Saturday saw the Light Continuous and Kick Light categories take place.

Taking the gold medal positions and national titles were Talon Chambers and Nesta Baxter, both in the Kick Light divisions.

Talon competed in the Kick Light Older Cadet (13-15years) +69kg, where he came up against a fighter from Liverpool in the final.

Nesta competed in the Kick Light Senior -70kg and battled with a competitor from Somerset in the final.

Nesta also went on to win a Silver Medal in the Senior Women’s -65kg Light Continuous, where she met the recent World Full Contact champion from Wales in the final.

Bronze medal positions were taken by Mackenzie Warrant, Jack Greatrix, Emily Greatrix and Theo Magalhaes Ziobro.

Sunday was the Point Fighting events.

Winning two further gold medals was Talon in the Junior (16-18years) -94kg and +94kg sections.

Julia Kusyk won silver in the Children’s -30kg.

Emily Gregory also won silver in the Girls' Junior (16-18yrs) -70kg where she fought through a tough category.

Mackenzie Warrant fought fantastically in his Boys' Older Cadet (13-15yrs) -69kg where he came up against a well known fighter from Yorkshire in his final.

Bronze medals were won by Emily Greatrix (two), Emily Gregory, Olivia Green and Julia Kusyk.