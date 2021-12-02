"The last day I saw my wonderful dad!" Why the Skegness 10k holds such significance for one family

Nicola Photiou.

It has been announced that the popular Skegness 10k event will return in February.

The race, organised by Skegness Coasters, has been on a short hiatus due to Covid.

But now organisers are planning for it to return on February 6.

The event is popular with many runners, among them Nicola Photiou, who has an emotional attachment to the race.

“In November 2015 I ran the Skegness 10k for the first time,” she explained.

“I had seen the medal of the Jolly Fisherman and I was keen to earn this medal as my dad was a keen fisherman.

“In 2015, the (event’s chosen) charity was the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. With myself living in Nottingham and my family living in Lincolnshire, it felt like the perfect charity as you never know what is around the corner.

“The November 15, 2015 Skegness 10k turned out to be a particularly significant day in my life, with the days that followed.

“The day I ran the 10k turned out to be the last day I saw my wonderful dad.

“After the race we had had a laugh together about the Jolly Fisherman on the medal with the big belly.

“Four days later my dad passed away whilst out fishing at his favourite place.

“The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance was called out to my dad that day.

“It felt like fate that I had run for this charity four days earlier.”

The significance of that first Skegness 10k has seen Nicola form an important bond with the event.

“A year later I ran the Skegness 10k again, but this time in memory of my dad.

“In 2017 I turned 40 and set myself the challenge of running 40 races at 40 and Skegness 10k played an important part in this challenge.