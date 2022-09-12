Three top ten finishes - including a second - for Hickman at Snetterton

Peter Hickman with race director Stuart Higgs and his trophy for second place. Photo: Dave Yeomans

It was a big weekend for the Willoughby racer as he battled to secure a place in the end of season showdown on the FHO Racing BMW. He had an outside chance of securing in place in the top eight and to challenge for the title over the final three meetings.

Hickman was lying tenth in the championship going into the three races at Snetterton and qualifying earned him a third row start to the shorter sprint race in Saturday.

But the safety car was deployed on the opening lap which hindered his progress from ninth place but once the car left the circuit Hickman went on to complete the race in eighth position.

Starting the second race on Sunday from the third row once again, Hickman was sixth by the half way stage of the 16-lap affair. He had a battle with Jason O’Halloran and finally overcame him to move up into fifth place.

Then he was pushed back to sixth when Glenn Irwin overtook him, but on lap 12 he reclaimed fifth position when he passed Kyle Ryde and went on to finish in a strong fifth place.

The third race was eventful to say the least with Hickman starting from row two this time. He fought his way through to fifth position on lap four but made a mistake on lap six and ran off the track and across the grass to rejoin in sixth position.

Three laps later the safety car was deployed when another rider’s engine seized and when the car left the track Hickman was quick to move up into fourth place which he held to the chequered flag.

However, in a twist of fate he was awarded second place as the three riders ahead were deemed to have overtaken the safety car before it left the track and were each awarded a two second penalty. This moved Hickman up to second place and within 0.7s of the race win.

Hickman said: “Thanks to FHO Racing BMW Team for everything this weekend, to finally get a podium after working so hard all season was a bonus.”

Although he had not collected sufficient points to make it into the showdown Hickman is now placed ninth in the championship and leading the race for the BSB Riders Cup which is awarded to the first rider outside of the title fighters at the end of the season.