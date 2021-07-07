Tompkins completes 68-mile ultra in under 24 hours

SADRC runners celebrate in Norfolk.

Skegness and District RC’s Maurice Tompkins ran the Race to the Castle, an epic 100km Ultra Marathon in the North East of England.

From stretching moorland to winding rivers, ancient woodlands and a magnificent finish at Bamburgh Castle, the 68 miles were completed in under 24 hours .

Dave and Roenel Kenyon travelled to Bradford to take part in the Grim Goes Green 10k.

Dave ran a great race finishing in a time of 50.45 for third fastest male.

Roenel didn’t let Dave be the only one to achieve a milestone as she smashed her PB to finish in 1 hr 14 mins.

Samantha Fox, Mark Sands and Virginia Neher headed to Holkham on the Norfolk Coast for the Holkham 10k.

Samantha was happy to get a time under the hour on a tough course on a humid day. Mark accompanied her around the course offering encouragement along the way with times of 56.17 and 56.16 respectively.

Virginia Neher was just seconds behind the pair with a time of 56.21.

Elaine Blair was accompanied by her sister Helen as they took part in the Summer Wolf Run at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire.

This off-road obstacle course takes place on trails with lakes and streams and all manner of manmade obstacles too.