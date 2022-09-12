Top five spot for Aaron Silvester at Snetterton

Aaron Silvester in action at Snetterton last weekend. Photo: MotoAero Photography.

Aaron started the weekend strongly, finishing Friday’s practice sessions in sixth place although rain interrupted proceedings in the afternoon.

Qualifying on Saturday was run on a partly wet, partly dry circuit and Aaron navigated the tricky conditions to secure P7 on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, race day was dry and warm and Aaron was able to attack from the start.

He soon moved up to fourth place but a harsh move by another rider meant he dropped to eighth for a while, eventually clawing his way back up to fifth at the chequered flag.

Another strong points finish means Aaron moves back up to fourth in the championship with three rounds and five races left.

He said; “With another top three finish so close, I’m disappointed as I felt that the podium chance was taken away, but we still have five races and 125 points up for grabs and I’m back up to fourth in the championship, just 16 points from second place.

"I can’t wait for Oulton in two weeks’ time!”

Riding in the same championship, brother Max made a solid start to the weekend finishing the opening practice sessions in 21st place.

However, a crash in the afternoon rain on day one robbed him of valuable setup time and without a solid setting Max struggled in the tricky qualifying session and ended up crashing again before he could post a time.

This meant that he lined up at the back of the grid for Sunday’s race. Although he still wasn’t entirely comfortable with his setup, Max moved forward in the race to secure 24th place out of 32 starters, gaining valuable setup information for later in the season.

Max said: “The super greasy conditions we had to ride in prior to the race took a toll on me and I struggled to get on the pace.

"Crossing the line in P24, I’m just happy to be done with the weekend.

“Now I’m putting it all behind me and I’m looking forward to my favourite track, Oulton Park.”