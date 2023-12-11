Top squash players from four continents come to the area this weekend for the 26th annual Boston Open at Boston Squash and Racketball Club.

Last year's Boston Open finalists with tournament director Mark Hildred (centre)

The free-to-attend professional tournament, held every December, begins at 5pm on Friday (15th December).

Women's top seed and world #56 Millie Tomlinson will be gunning for an unprecedented seventh Boston Open title, having won the competition last year on top of five consecutive triumphs between 2014 and 2018, before she reached the world's top 20 in 2019.

Second seed Savannah Ingledew became the South African champion at the age of 18 earlier this year. The world #131 was beaten in the quarter-finals of last year's Open by Lincolnshire's own Katie Wells, who is a 3/4 seed again this time around.

The men’s draw is led by 32-year-old Lewis Doughty, who has been playing on the world tour for eight years. He reached a career-high world ranking of #169 earlier this year, and appeared in the quarter-finals of the Hague Open in the summer.

His stiffest competition is likely to be 17-year-old AbdAllah Eissa, who is a former British Junior Open champion and finished runner-up at this year’s British Junior U19 Nationals.

Tournament director and Boston Squash and Racketball Club chairman Mark Hildred said: "We've been running the Boston Open for 26 years and have seen many of the world's best squash players compete on our club's courts.

"Right now, there are three world top ten players who have previously entered our tournament, and I have no doubt that this year presents another chance to see some more future stars on our doorstep."

The whole tournament is open to the general public and those wishing to watch some of the action can just turn up on the day, with no need to book tickets.