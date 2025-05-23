Outdoor Bowls Season Starting

The Champion Outdoor Bowlers from last year held a competition with members of the Gainsborough League, it was held on the Marshalls Sports Ground recently. A very satisfying and enjoyable event, with an amazing turnout

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the winter months, it is so good to get out in the fresh air with friends either competitively or in a friendly.

If you like the idea of playing Outdoor Bowls throughout the Summer months, please think about joining one of our local Bowling Clubs, including Gainsborough Marshalls Melrose, Gainsborough Roses, Owston Ferry, Beckingham, Misterton, Belton, Marton and Gate Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outdoor bowls is relaxing yet competitive, the perfect balance, you make new friends and de-stress, newcomers always welcome, no experience needed, we will teach you everything. Your local bowls club is open for new members of all ages and skill levels, come along, give it a try and see what all the fuss is about.

Enthusiastic Bowlers ready for Action

A magical combination. Come along with a group of friends, younger members especially welcome. Despite some saying otherwise, Outdoor and Indoor Bowls are played nationally by a much younger agegroup these days, Bowls is not just for the older generation.