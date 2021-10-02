No Caption ABCDE EMN-210923-094127001

Starting on Monday, the Woodhall Spa-based outdoor pool offers a gentler introduction to the experience.

The pool’s heaters will be switched off on Sunday to give the water time to cool down over the following few days, allowing the temperature to drop from its normal 29 degrees to 15 degrees.

Then on October 9 and 10, the real cold water sessions will be available.

Visitors are welcome to wear wetsuits and if you want some added warmth, you can also wear a swim hat.

There’s been a big growth in interest in cold water and wild swimming across the UK over the last two years.

The health benefits are well known and enthusiasts describe the exhileration the body experiences afterwards as life enhancing.

“We’re offering everyone the chance to try cold water swimming in a safe and clean environment with a programme of sessions for a week after we switch off the heating,” explained Jubilee Park’s operations director Joe Stanhope.

While the swimming pool at Jubilee Park will close for the winter, many of the popular outdoor exercise classes introduced over the last two years will continue, with a few classes moving inside at other venues.

“The pandemic has made us all more aware than ever of the importance of keeping up exercise and fitness levels, no matter what our age, ” Joe added.

“We’re proud that many members of our fitness suite have never used a gym before and feel confident to become regular users. However modest a fitness goal, we can help.”