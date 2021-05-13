Boston Buccaneers will honour Royal British Legion and SSAFA with this season's charity shirt

Captain John Stanfield and vice-captain Lew Wilson in the charity shirt.

After 642 days since their last game, the Boston Buccaneers can finally look forward to their 2021 season schedule.

Owing to the continuing pandemic and extended Union season, this year is firmly focussed on player engagement with teams organising their own fixtures in the form of a Merit League.

General manager Mark Cleaver commented: “Whilst this is far from ideal it does allow us to tailor our season and navigate conflicts with venue and player availability.”

In the off season the committee have been busy designing a charity shirt available to supporters with money raised supporting the Royal British Legion and SSAFA (Soldiers Sailors, Airmen and Families Association).

These shirts will be proudly worn by the players in all home fixtures this season.

The Buccaneers began their fixtures with a friendly against University of Lincoln Swans last night and kick off their season proper on Sunday away at Derby Elks.

The season will see the Buccaneers play Nottingham Outlaws, Derby Elks, Sherwood Wolfhunt and Birmingham Bulldogs.

All games will be played on a Sunday with the final home game on July 4.

Chairman Mark Bean said that this season is the ‘pick-me-up’ that everyone has been waiting for.

"It will allow the Buccaneer family to reset, reengage with their supporters, loyal sponsors and develop the Rugby League vision further maintaining Boston’s strong presence in the Midlands League," he added.

Mark Cleaver explained: “The season gives the coaching staff the opportunity to introduce a healthy mix of new players to the game together with some recently recruited experienced

players.

“The Buccaneers would like to thank their sponsors who been extremely supportive during this unprecedented time, we are very grateful of the continued support of LA Lightbars, Flames of Lincoln and Brothertoft Build Ltd.