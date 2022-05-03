Buccaneers to begin new campaign

The Buccaneers will return to action this month.

After two seasons hit by Covid the club can look forward to its upcoming campaign in the Midlands Rugby League.

The Buccs get their campaign underway on May 14 at Nottingham Outlaws, before their first home game of the campaign seven days later against Sherwood Wolfhunt.

The Buccanneers will then travel to New Ravens on June 4 before home contests against Stoke Staffies and Derby Elks conclude the action in June.

July will see the Buccs entertain the Outlaws, travel to Wolfhunt and compete at the London 9s tournament.