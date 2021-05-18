Coach Dearing praises side despite campaign beginning with defeat for Boston Buccaneers

Match action. Photo: Shaun Hardwick

Following on from their pre-season victory in mid-week, the Buccaneers were handed their first defeat of the 2021 season with a heavy 84-10 reversal at the hands of a powerful and well drilled Derby Elks side at Ilkeston on Sunday.

The Elks side proved too big and too mobile to handle in the monsoon like conditions but to their credit the scratch team Buccaneers never gave up and will learn much from this defeat.

Coach Jim Dearing had the unenviable task of fielding a team with 10 first team starters unavailable and was forced to throw in 3 uncapped league novices Luke Whitby, Ryan Pagliaoli and Sam Jewers.

Credit must go to the home team who, in a sporting gesture, loaned the Buccaneers six players to at least balance up the numbers.

From the opening minute the new look Buccaneers team struggled to get to grips with the big, mobile Derby front six who made big gains with each drive. Indeed the clock was only five minutes old when the home side opened their account and two quick fire trys, all on the back of superb handling moves, meant the shell-shocked Buccaneers were soon 16-0 down.

A string of penalties saw the Buccaneers rarely getting hold of the ball, often poor ball handling stopped any attack in its infancy.

To their credit the Buccaneers did score two tries through second Row Steve Kilner.

However, the Elks were both relentless and clinical in their attack ending the half with a 46-10 lead.

The second half started off just as the first half had finished with the home team stretching their lead to 70-10.

The Buccaneers valiantly defended what was now a lost cause with Sam Johnson, Steve Kilner, Rory O’Sullivan and Steve Kippax putting their bodies on the line in an attempt to stem the Derby attack.

Despite mounting injuries, to their credit the Buccaneers did not throw in the towel but could find no way through a resolute Derby defence.

After the game, coach Dearing was far from despondent and was full of praise for the team.

“I couldn’t have asked for anymore from everybody who put on a Buccaneers shirt," he said.

"We made a big, well-drilled side work hard for every point. We’ll learn from this and move on to the next game.”

The Brothertoft Build Ltd man of the match for the second week running was awarded to Steve Kilner.

The Buccaneers now have a week to rally the troops before they host Sherwood Wolfhunt on Sunday.