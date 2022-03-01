Chessum brothers make England rugby debuts in the same month

Lewis Chessum. Photo: Getty Images

Teenager Lewis Chessum earned his first England cap this week, just days after his brother Ollie.

The rugby ace - who turned 19 on Sunday - came off the bench for the England under 20s side in their convincing 43-14 U20 Six Nations victory over Wales.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lock Chessum replaced Jacob Cusick in the 65th minute to claim his first cap at Castle Park, the home of Doncaster Knights, on Friday night.

Ollie Chessum in action in Italy. Photo: Getty Images

Big brother Ollie was not involved in the England side which beat the senior Wales side 23-19 in the Six Nations on Saturday.

However, he made his first appearance for England on February 13 in a win in Rome against Italy.