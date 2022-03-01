Chessum brothers make England rugby debuts in the same month

Teenager Lewis Chessum earned his first England cap this week, just days after his brother Ollie.
The rugby ace - who turned 19 on Sunday - came off the bench for the England under 20s side in their convincing 43-14 U20 Six Nations victory over Wales.
Lock Chessum replaced Jacob Cusick in the 65th minute to claim his first cap at Castle Park, the home of Doncaster Knights, on Friday night.
Big brother Ollie was not involved in the England side which beat the senior Wales side 23-19 in the Six Nations on Saturday.
However, he made his first appearance for England on February 13 in a win in Rome against Italy.
The Boston-born brothers, who both attended Carre's Grammar School, are both on the books of Leicester Tigers, having both been Sleaford RFC players in their youth.