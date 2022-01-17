Leaders Mellish too strong for Boston Rugby Club

Wayne Scupham scored Boston's try. Photo: Wayne Lagden

A try by prop Will Scupham, converted by Wayne Harley, would be Boston’s only reward from a game against league leaders Mellish, who secured the double over the blue and whites this season, writes John Fletcher.

With five enforced changes from last week - a result of injuries and unavailability - Boston welcomed the return of Mason Coulam (back row), Jack Wright (centre) and Charlie Willis (full back), who made his first team debut.

Wilis is the latest product of Boston’s colts and youth system to break into the first XV.

Both Wright and Coulam produced a number of determined runs and throughout proved to be a handful to contain during the match.

In the last play of the game slick handling saw winger Danny Wilson cross the line, only for the referee to adjudge he had been held up.

This result, along with other results; sees Boston still remain in eighth position in the Midlands 3 East (North) League.

On Saturday, Boston entertain East Retford, who also gained promotion last year, in a re-arranged match (KO 2.15pm).

BOSTON: Himsworth, Harley, Scupham, Smith, Eldin, Coulam, Manning, Noble, Hausermann, Cook, Hall, Piggins, Wright, Wilson, Willis; Replacements: Kemp, Hobbs, Gray.

Boston Development were beaten 45-5 by a team of Lincoln Seconds and Thirds.

A late try by prop Diogo Felicio, was just reward for a side who battled manfully throughout this game and never game up.