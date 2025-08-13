Wheelchair athlete embarks on world record challenge through Lincolnshire to deliver match whistle for Women’s Rugby World Cup

Lexi Chambers.

Five-time world record holder and ChildFund Rugby Ambassador Lexi Chambers, is passing through Lincolnshire this week on an extraordinary challenge ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, attempting 10 ultramarathons in 10 days using a non-sport wheelchair, as she delivers the official match whistle for the opening game.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lexi is an army veteran (Royal Signals) and former nurse who lives in Exeter, as well as being an endurance athlete.

She set off on Sunday (August 10) on her sixth world record bid where she is targeting travelling over 322 miles starting from Twickenham's Allianz Stadium, wheeling through towns and cities in England, ending in Sunderland’s Stadium of Light at the opening game of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her challenge, Race to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, is set to be her boldest challenge yet. Lexi has fibromyalgia and complex regional pain syndrome, with the latter resulting in her leg being amputated. Despite living with multiple chronic pain conditions, Lexi continues to break boundaries and inspire others to reach for their goals, no matter the challenges they may face. Along the way, she will visit local grassroots rugby clubs and communities, celebrating the inclusive spirit of the game.

Lexi is using her journey to raise funds and awareness for ChildFund Rugby, World Rugby’s global Social Impact Partner for the tournament. Together, they aim to reach 500,000 young people by 2030, using rugby-based programmes to promote leadership, gender equity, and life skills around the world.

The journey officially began in June 2025, when legendary adventurer and fellow ChildFund Rugby Ambassador Ron Rutland symbolically passed the torch to Lexi following his own gruelling challenge for Rugby World Cup 2023, cycling an extraordinary 22,000km from Eden Park in Auckland to the Stade de France in Paris to deliver the opening match whistle.

Ahead of the launch day, Lexi Chambers commented: "It's quite overwhelming for a huge women's rugby fan to have the opportunity to deliver the whistle for the opening of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025. There couldn't be a bigger honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am also very excited at having the opportunity to start a new world record, one nobody has yet completed - 10 ultramarathons in 10 days. An ultra marathon is anything over a marathon distance. The general accepted distance is about 50km (31 miles), so I'm actually going to be doing just over 50km every single day.”

Today (Wednesday) has seen Lexi head from Peterborough Rugby Club to Folkingham, heading up parts of the A15 as well as through Billingborough, Dowsby, Pointon and Sempringham.

Tomorrow (Thursday), she sets off again at 7am from Billingborough Road in Folkingham, heading up Mareham Lane, Southgate and Eastgate through Sleaford and onto Ruskington and reaching Scampton by about 3pm. After a rest day she will head on to Barton upon Humber.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said “Lexi is marking the beginning of a very special kind of journey, one that captures the true spirit of this Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her sixth world record is not powered by elite equipment, but by extraordinary courage and relentless determination, a remarkable feat and a powerful testament to her resilience.

“We are proud to stand alongside Lexi and ChildFund Rugby as they champion the power of sport to change lives.”

ChildFund Rugby Co-Director, Meg Knight, shared that “ChildFund Rugby partners from across the world are cheering Lexi on. This incredible feat will support a lasting social impact legacy for girls and women around the world - all powered by rugby.”

You can follow Lexi’s journey at @ChildFundRugby and @RugbyWorldCup, and donate to the cause here: https://www.childfundrugby.org/race-to-rwc-2025/.