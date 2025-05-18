Successful weekend for G&S Racing at Donington Park

Jorel Boerboom in race action at Donington Park

The two G&S Racing Kawasaki riders TJ Toms and Jorel Boerboom both completed their two races at Donington Park at the weekend, TJ Toms with two top 10 results and Boerboom with two top 20s in round two of the 2025 British Supersport championship.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After completing qualifying TJ Toms started the first race from the middle of the fourth row and when the lights went out he got away to a good start running in 11th place for the first six laps before moving up to ninth on lap nine. He gradually reeled in Lee Johnston who was someway ahead and finally got past him on the penultimate lap and took the chequered flag for a strong eighth place.

Meanwhile Jorel Boerboom started the race from the head of row nine and was quick to move forward, picking off riders on every lap until lap 11 of 12 when he secured 18th place and finished his first race of the season just outside the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lining up for the longer Feature race on Sunday Toms set off from the head of row four, holding ninth position for first few laps and hovering on the back of the leading group. He briefly held eighth position after passing Eugene McManus but McManus retook his position leaving Toms to continue in a lonely ninth place. As the race wore on he began to lose touch with the leaders and crossed the finish line in ninth with a 10s advantage over the rest of the field.

TJ Toms in race action at Donington

Jorel Boerboom started the Feature race from the eighth row and was in the midst of the action in the opening laps. He exchanged places with the riders around him on a few occasions and eventually settled into 19th place mid race distance. He continued in a comfortable 19th position to pick up his second top 20 result over the weekend.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: "I am really pleased with both riders’ performance this weekend. TJ rode extremely well, throughout free practice, qualifying and two races he has never been out of the top 10 and with an eighth and ninth to add to his 10th place at Oulton in the previous round he is lying eighth in the rider standings.

Jorel didn't race at Oulton as he was outside the qualifying maxima. So in reality his season started at Donington Park. But he rode well and finished both his races here at Donington within the top 20. I must thank all our sponsors for their continued support and also the team who have worked so hard again this weekend to keep the bikes on track."

The series takes a break now to allow for the Isle of Man TT races and we will reconvene at Snetterton over the weekend of June 20/22.