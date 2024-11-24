Footage from Adele’s final Las Vegas performance shows the singer becoming emotional as she thanked her family and fans, adding, “I just don’t know when I want to next come on stage”.

Adele cried as she thanked her fiancé Rich Paul and her son Angelo during her final Las Vegas residency show.

The British singer-songwriter has played a weekend residency at Caesars Palace for the last two years.

Speaking to the audience, Adele said: “To my son, I chose to do a residency… so I could keep his life normal. I did do that, but I also, and I wouldn’t change it for the world, but I get to be with him on a weekend now because obviously he can’t always come. So I love you to bits, thank you for being patient with me as well.

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in 2022. | Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Adele

“To my partner Rich, or to my fiancé, thank you for always bigging me up and making me feel like I can do whatever I want to do. There’s been times where I’m too tired or I’m too emotionally drained and you’re like, ‘come on baby, get up there.”

She continued: “It’s been wonderful and I will miss it terribly, and I will miss you terribly. I don't know when I next want to perform again… Of course I’ll be back, the only thing I’m good at is singing, I just don’t know when I want to next come on stage.”

Adele, 36, thanked her fans for coming to her Vegas shows.

The artist confirmed her engagement to sports agent Rich Paul, 43, in August. Adele and charity executive Simon Konecki welcomed a son in 2012, before later splitting in 2019.