CCTV shows the terrifying moment a car ploughs through takeaway window
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video (click to play above) of the frightening incident shows the moment a car ploughs through the shopfront, causing ‘extensive damage caused to the interior and exterior of the building’. CCTV from inside the restaurant, captures the shock of staff members who come to investigate what the noise was - only to find the red Ford Fiesta lodged half-way inside the building, at around 2:34am on Tuesday morning.
Thankfully, no-one was injured at the family-run business Royal Phoenix in Accrington. The driver and passenger of the vehicle fled the scene, but later handed themselves into the police. This is the third time in 10 years the business has been the target for wayward vehicles - once in 2011 and again in 2019 when a car crashed outside the business crushing a railing.
Owner San Tse has said she has been left with no choice but to close the restaurant for the foreseeable but thanked the local community for their love and support and also offering to help. “It's been a tough journey, this past 10 years, having two crashes outside the building, but it's very comforting to know that people care. We are still working on the costs but are looking at thousands. But exactly how much, we don't know the extent of the damage.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “ This was a damage-only collision which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning and while it is true the driver initially left the scene, they presented themselves soon after at the police station and have been spoken to.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.