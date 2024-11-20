Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch the moment rodents chewed through a woman's ceiling above her bed during the early hours of the morning, after hearing them scuttling along her walls.

Claire Johnson, 31, has been living in her flat in Bermondsey, London, for two years after moving from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

On Sunday (November 24), Claire was lying awake at 3am - as she had for the past eight months due to rodents scuttling in her bedroom walls. But suddenly Claire and her boyfriend Louis, 32, who was staying with her that night, noticed a different noise.

Rodents chewed through Claire Johnson’s ceiling above her bed during the night. | SWNS

They turned on the lights and to their horror they discovered that the suspected rats had chewed through the plasterboard and created a hole above the bed. The pair quickly gathered some cardboard and duct tape to make a temporary seal for the hole. However, they were unable to go back to sleep and had pest control come the following day. They placed poison in the ceiling through the hole and aim to return in two weeks to check on the rodents.

Claire's landlord initially called in pest control five weeks ago, when baited traps were laid down and any open holes blocked - but the noise only got worse.

Claire, a clinical nutritionist, said: "It has all been really traumatising. The pest control guy said he's seen people's mental health be ruined by ongoing situations like this and I have certainly felt affected.

“I can hear them running across the beams of the ceiling at night and sometimes they will bump into each other in the walls and start fighting. I will regularly sleep on my pull-out sofa bed in the living room for a bit of peace as the noise is generally at its worst in the bedroom.

"My landlord has been really responsive on the issue, even assuring me I won't have to pay rent for the time I'm not staying in the flat after this incident.”