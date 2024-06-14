Acclaimed British rock band Enter Shikari to play Boston's historic Gliderdrome

Enter Shikari, coming to Boston's Gliderdrome later this year.

Acclaimed British rock band Enter Shikari are to play Boston’s historic Gliderdrome.

The St Albans quartet, who last year scored their first number one album with A Kiss For The Whole World, are visiting the Spayne Road venue as part of a short UK tour in November and December.

The band announced the shows on Wednesday (June 12), saying that they would be played at ‘more intimate venues and including some towns often overlooked by more traditional major tours’.

“Reminiscent of the band’s 2013 'Return To Energiser' tour, which took in the likes of Weston-Super-Mare and New Brighton, the 'Dancing On The Frontline' tour will find itself stopping at the likes of Boston, Lincolnshire’s historic Gliderdrome venue and Torquay’s Foundry, amongst others, and also return visits to Shikari favourites such as Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom,” the band said on its website.

Support on all dates comes from Los Angeles’ Teenage Wrist.

The Gliderdrome gig takes place on Saturday, November 30.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, June 19, at 10am, with Future Historians, Enter Shikari Mailing List and Discord Members pre-sale starting on Monday, June 17, at 10am here.

Talking about the upcoming dates, lead singer and producer Rou Reynolds says: “People often travel considerable distances to come to live shows, so we feel it’s important for us to make the effort as well sometimes and play places that your standard tour wouldn’t normally.

“On this run we’ve got some smaller stops that we haven’t played in ages, sandwiched in with cities like Birmingham, Liverpool, and Glasgow, that we didn’t get to visit on our arena tour.

“As much as we love the bigger rooms it’s going to be killer to play some smaller sweatier places again, and as these will be our last UK shows for quite a while, we couldn’t go into hiding without one last visit to the Barras!”

Boston’s Gliderdrome has an extraordinarily rich music history, having played host to the likes of T. Rex, Stevie Wonder, Tom Jones, Elton John, Jimi Hendrix, Dusty Springfield, and, it is believed, a pre-Ziggy Stardust era David Bowie.

Enter Shikari have released seven studio albums, starting with Take to the Skies in 2007.