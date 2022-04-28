Art exhibition to help fund Dakota hangar at wartime airfield museum

'Inspired By' is a two-week exhibition being held at Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre, at Martin Moor, from Saturday April 30 until Sunday May 15 in the Peter Scoley Hall. It will be open the same hours as the museum.

The museum’s organising team had planned to host it in 2020, then in 2021 but the pandemic put a stop to both.

They explain: “Our exhibitors taking part have been ‘Inspired By’ RAF Metheringham and the Visitor Centre. It will prove to be a feast for the eyes with paintings, photographs, illustration, glass, ceramics, metal sculpture and textiles on display.

“All the work will be for sale and the exhibitors have kindly agreed for a percentage to be donated to the Dakota Hangar Fund.”

The money will help to cover the cost of the construction project which has successfully provided all-weather cover for the wartime aircraft exhibit to help with ongoing winter restoration.

Exhibitors come from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Bedfordshire and Jersey and present a collection of ceramics, glass, illustrations, paintings, photographs, metal sculpture and textiles.

The museum usually opens at 11am but will be closed for the first hour on Saturday for a preview event will be held from 11am until midday.

Museum entry is £5 each, 16 and under admission is free.