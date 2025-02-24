Call for volunteers to boost spectacular music tribute festival near Woodhall Spa

Volunteers are needed for the Lincs Big Bash 2025, a three-day, family-friendly music tribute festival near Woodhall Spa.

A dedicated team of volunteers is needed to make a spectacular three-day music tribute festival, near Woodhall Spa, go off with a bang.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincs Big Bash 2025, to be held this summer at Scholey Park, which is also close to Tattershall, is gearing up to be the biggest tribute festival Lincolnshire has ever seen.

It will host a feast of top tribute acts performing hits from bands and artistes such as Oasis, Coldplay, The Killers, Taylor Swift, Green Day, Harry Styles, Robbie Williams, Dua Lipa, Amy Winehouse, Stereophonics and Ed Sheeran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of music lovers are expected to flock to the stunning 30-acre rural site, which sits just four miles from Woodhall Spa.

Organiser David Charles points the way as the stage is set for Lincs Big Bash 2025 at Scholey Park, near Woodhall Spa.

However, to make it a success, volunteers are required to play a vital role in creating a weekend to remember for fans and those working behind the scenes.

As a member of the Lincs Big Bash Crew, volunteers will receive free entry to the festival when they are not on shift, allowing them to enjoy the event alongside their responsibilities.

They will also receive an exclusive Lincs Big Bash Crew T-shirt, providing a keepsake of their involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers will gain behind-the-scenes access to the festival operations, learning first-hand how a large-scale event is run.

Most importantly, they will experience the excitement of working at a major live festival, meet new people and contribute to a thrilling weekend of music and entertainment.

The event takes place over the weekend of Friday, July 4 to Sunday, July 6 and is being promoted as “an unmissable celebration of music, family fun and entertainment”.

Festival organiser David Charles, 58, of Errae Events Ltd, said: “Lincs Big Bash will bring people together through incredible music and unforgettable experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our volunteers are the driving force behind making this event possible, and we’re seeking passionate individuals to join our team.

"Whether you want to gain experience in event management, meet like-minded people or simply be part of something exciting, this is an opportunity not to be missed.”

The festival is seeking enthusiastic and reliable volunteers to take on a variety of roles, each playing a vital part in ensuring the event runs smoothly.

Volunteers assisting with guest check-in and wristband distribution will be the first friendly faces that festival-goers encounter, ensuring a seamless entry process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those in site and crowd support roles will help maintain the festival’s vibrant energy by guiding fans and keeping everything running

efficiently.

And volunteers assigned to backstage and artiste assistance roles will gain exclusive insight into event operations while supporting performers and production teams.

Additionally, the festival’s eco-crew will be responsible for keeping Lincs Big Bash clean and sustainable, ensuring an enjoyable and environmentally-friendly experience for all.

Applications are now open via https://bit.ly/lbbvolunteer, with limited volunteer spaces available. For more information, visit The Lincs Big Bash website, www.lincsbigbash.gigantic.com, or contact David Charles at [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the music, the festival will feature a line-up of local talent, a funfair, food and drink stalls, a silent disco, fireworks displays, a comedy stage and a kids’ zone that includes bouncy castles, face-painting and craft workshops.