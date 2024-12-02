Chamber choir to host an enchanting festive concert at St James's Church in Louth

The build-up to Christmas is sure to be musically enhanced by a festive concert at St James’s Church in Louth.

The enchanting concert will be hosted by Louth Chamber Choir on Sunday, December 15, starting at 7.30 pm.

Entitled ‘A Feast of Music for Advent and Christmas’, it will include uplifting cantata choruses by Bach, as well as Purcell’s ‘Rejoice In The Lord’ and a selection of carols.

The chamber choir will be accompanied by the Lincolnshire Chamber Players who, under the leadership of Chris Rogers, will play orchestral music, including Handel’s ‘Concert Grosso in C major’.

The concert will also feature soloists, most notably well-known local baritone Allan Smith and oboist Karen Beer. Mulled wine and mince pies will be available at the interval.

Admission will be by programme, which can be picked up from members of the choir or at the door on the night.

The choir, which has been delighting audiences for several years, is a small group of amateur singers and professional musicians based in Louth.

Under its musical director Frederic Goodwin, it sings a wide variety of music, including unaccompanied motets and anthems, ranging from the 16th century to the present day, and also short choir works with orchestra.

It rehearses on Sunday evenings every fortnight at St James’s Church. Anyone interested in joining should go the choir’s website at www.spanglefish.com/LouthChamberChoir

The concert is one of several events and services the church is hosting between now and the end of the year.

Festive events include a Christmas Tree Festival, which runs from Friday, December 6 to Wednesday, December 11.