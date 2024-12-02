An internationally acclaimed pianist, with links to global superstar Sir Elton John, is to give a concert in Louth.

Bocheng Wang, who has been described as possessing “extraordinary agility”, will appear for a performance hosted by the Louth and District Concert Society.

The concert will take place on Saturday, January 18 in Louth public library’s Conoco Room, and tickets are on sale now.

Born in Lanzhu, China, the 27-year-old Wang has toured Europe, performed at the renowned music festivals of Texas and Dartington, and taken masterclasses with musical luminaries such as Richard Goode, Stephen Kovacevich, Pavel Gililov, Arie Vardi, Imogen Cooper, Pascal Roge and Steven Osborne.

His studies at the Royal Academy Of Music in London were supported by Sir Elton John, and culminated in him receiving full marks from the school’s advanced diploma in performance programme under Professor Ian Fountain.

His important competition successes include first prize at the Royal Overseas League Piano Competition in 2023 and the first prize and grand prize at the Croydon Performing Arts Festival Concerto contest in 2015.

After his debut at the world-famous Wigmore Hall in London last year, Wang was praised for his technical ability. The Arts Desk website described him as “a force to be reckoned with” after playing passages “with mastery and drama”.

The Louth concert, which begins at 3 pm, will include Schubert’s ‘Sonata in A major’, two nocturnes by Chopin, another composition by Chopin, ‘Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante, Op. 22’, and will end with Chopin’s ‘24 Preludes’.

Tickets, including a complimentary drink at the interval, are £14 and are available from louthconcertsociety.uk or on the door. Under-18s can attend for free.