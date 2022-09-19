Coat of Hopes coming to Sleaford

The Coat of Hopes.

The coat is made up of patches that illustrate the griefs, remembrances, beliefs and hopes of people along its route and beyond.

It is an invitation to feel the love that it holds, and to carry the weight of responsibility to respond to the climate and ecological emergency.

You can find out more here www.coatofhopes.uk

It will now be on display for two days at the Hub in Sleaford at the end of this week.

On Friday, September 23, schools will be able to visit and see it in the ground floor studio at the Hub.

On Friday 190 Year 5 and 6 children from William Alvey School are going to the Hub to see the exhibition.

If you would like to contribute a fabric square to the new Hub Hopes Bunting, inspired by the Coat of Hopes, download the instructions from: www.hub-sleaford.org.uk

It will also be open for the public to view on Saturday September 24.

Sandie Stratford, a climate activist based in Lincoln, who wore and walked with the coat from London to Glasgow will be there over the two days along with volunteers from Sleaford Climate Action network to talk about her experiences and her journey. There will be information and activities about how people can take actions themselves to help slow the climate emergency. Her public talk with Q&A is on Saturday at 11.30am until 1pm.