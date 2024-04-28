Competition: ​WIN tickets for this top tribute to Fleetwood Mac at Gainsborough venue

Don't miss The Fleetwood Mac Songbook at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

​The Fleetwood Mac Songbook features six experienced musicians who are all dedicated to recreating the magical sounds of one of music's most enduring groups – Fleetwood Mac.

Touring across the UK since 2018, and earning rave reviews from Fleetwood Mac fans and venues wherever they appear, The Fleetwood Mac Songbook's dynamic, hit-packed show includes well-loved songs from all eras of Fleetwood Mac's incredible six-decade career.

You can expect to hear the likes of Go Your Own Way, Little Lies, Dreams, The Chain (aka the FormulaOne racing theme song), Don't Stop, Everywhere, Rhiannon, Seven Wonders, Oh Well, Big Love and many more.

From the 60s blues incarnation of the band, with frontman Peter Green, through to the 70s and the massive, multi-million selling Rumours album, and then on to the slick 80s hit single-packed production Tango In The Night, The Fleetwood Mac Songbook is a tribute show that has got it all covered.

This is a popular show for all ages and has gained an army of fans up and down the country thanks to the quality of these live performances.

Tickets to see The Fleetwood Mac Songbook at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on June 8 are available now by checking out www.trinityarts.co.uk.

However, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets in our latest fantastic competition, you need to answer the following question correctly:

Complete the title of this smash hit Fleetwood Mac song: Go Your Own…...

Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact number, to steve.eyley@nationalworld.com

The closing date for entries is Thursday, May 23, at 9am.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions are available by going to our website.

However, to be eligible to win the prize, you must mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters.