Exciting new season of Mablethorpe Sandracing is on the starting line

An exciting, new season of motorbike racing on the main beach at Mablethorpe is on the starting line.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazingly, this will be the 56th campaign run by Mablethorpe Sandracing Ltd, and it will cover several dates between now and next March.

Most Popular

Spectators are allowed to watch for free along a concrete promenade that sits by the track, which is an oval circuit approximately half a mile in length.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pre-season practice day is this Sunday (October 26) when classes will operate according to rider ability and experience.

Get set for an exciting 56th season of motorbike racing on the main beach at Mablethorpe. (PHOTO BY: Braking Point Images)

Then a full programme of competitive racing will be staged on the Sundays of November 9, November 23, December 7, January 4, January 18, February 22 and March 8.

Race classes include juniors (seven-to-13-year-olds and 13-year-olds to 16-year-olds), road bike (200cc, 300cc, 400c and unlimited), pit/minibike, grass track/speedway (up to 250cc and 251cc to 550cc), motocross, sidecar and ATV/quad.

To enter, riders need to become a member of Mablethorpe Sandracing and then complete a licence form with the sport’s governing body, Nora92, which regulates all the meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no rule regarding tyres, but it is strongly recommended that motocross-type tyres are used. Signing on at each meeting takes place at the cafe on the seafront.

Mablethorpe Sandracing operates by kind permission of East Lindsey District Council. A spokesperson said: “We are allowed to race motorcycles and quad-bikes under licence and we must adhere to the strict safety rules implemented by the council.”

To join, riders need to go the Mablethorpe Sandracing website and choose a number. The membership fee for the 2025/26 season is £30. The entry fee for each meeting is £42 for adults and £37 for juniors.

To keep up to date with race times and results, riders and spectators should go the website or the Mablethorpe Sandracing Facebook page.